Phillip’s Forecast: Southwest winds lift temperatures

Highs in the 50s return to Eastern NC today
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Wednesday through Friday

Temperatures will reach the low and mid 50s this afternoon. High pressure will build over the Southeastern U.S. during the second half of the week and bring winds back around to the southwest. This will keep the dry weather and sunny skies going until the weekend. Highs will warm up from the low to mid 50s Wednesday to the mid 60s by Friday. Overnight lows slowly moderate as well with a return to 40s by Friday morning. The average high this time of year is 59 degrees.

Saturday & Sunday

A large frontal system will develop over the Midwest and approach the East Coast over the weekend. We’ll see an unsettled atmosphere lead to scattered showers, mainly on Sunday, but a few are possible on the coast Saturday. The low pressure system will keep the humidity elevated with highs in the 60s. Low temperatures will only cool to the low 40s.

