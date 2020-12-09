Advertisement

Pets of the Week: Koa and Geneva

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the weeks from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Koa and Geneva.

They are a mother and son duo. Geneva is a three-year-old boxer mix and Koa is a seven-month-old mama’s boy.

Volunteers say they both are very shy, but are quickly becoming more confident. They say Geneva would do best in a home that’s quiet, but she does get along well with other dogs.

Volunteers think Koa would do well in a home that is willing to provide some more structure and training. They’re a cute pair, but volunteers say they do not need to be adopted together.

You can check out all of the pet’s available for adoption here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Gov. Cooper to enact 10pm-5am stay-at-home order
Dr. Michael Waldrum went before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, with updated numbers...
VIDANT CEO: “We are approaching a very significant and catastrophic situation”
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Nearly half of state’s counties now listed as critical
Crash near Grimesland
UPDATE: Names released in fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 33 near Grimesland
(Photo: Pixabay / License Link) (MGN)
Woman charged after holding concert in Zebulon with nearly 200 people

Latest News

This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Biscuit.
Saving Graces: Biscuit
This week’s featured pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Barry Allen.
Pet of the Week: Barry Allen
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Sprinkles.
Saving Graces: Sprinkles
This week's pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Riley.
Pet of the Week: Riley