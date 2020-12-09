Pets of the Week: Koa and Geneva

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the weeks from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Koa and Geneva.

They are a mother and son duo. Geneva is a three-year-old boxer mix and Koa is a seven-month-old mama’s boy.

Volunteers say they both are very shy, but are quickly becoming more confident. They say Geneva would do best in a home that’s quiet, but she does get along well with other dogs.

Volunteers think Koa would do well in a home that is willing to provide some more structure and training. They’re a cute pair, but volunteers say they do not need to be adopted together.

