One state board of commissioners in the state votes to support reparations, apologizes for role in slavery

Orange County board supports reparations got Black residents
Orange County board supports reparations got Black residents
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) - A board of commissioners in one North Carolina county has voted to support reparations and has apologized for its role in slavery, segregation, and systemic discrimination against Black residents.

The News & Observer of Raleigh says the Orange County commissioners on Monday approved the resolution on reparations by a 6-1 vote.

Similar to measures that have been passed this year in other North Carolina municipalities. In July, Asheville became one of the first municipalities in the country to approve reparations.

Much like Asheville’s, Orange County’s resolution does not call for direct payments. It focuses instead on county efforts to prioritize racial equity.

Board members also called on the county to work with public and private partners to invest in communities of color and Black-owned businesses.

