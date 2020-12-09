Advertisement

No. 16 UNC to host NC Central on Saturday, Dec. 12

North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks (15) dunks past Stanford forward Ziaire Williams (3) in...
North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks (15) dunks past Stanford forward Ziaire Williams (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational tournament, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)(Kathy Kmonicek | AP)
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The No. 16 North Carolina men’s basketball team will now host NC Central on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. inside the Smith Center.

This game will replace the UNC-Elon game that was originally for the same date.

Elon announced on Dec. 1 it was pausing all in-season activities due to a positive COVID-19 test within its program.

UNC says it will work with Elon to re-schedule the game next season.

Saturday’s game against NC Central will be televised on the Regional Sports Network, whose primary carriers include FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Sun or FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Midwest, YES, NESN, AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Marquee and MASN.

