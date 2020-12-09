No. 16 UNC to host NC Central on Saturday, Dec. 12

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The No. 16 North Carolina men’s basketball team will now host NC Central on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. inside the Smith Center.

This game will replace the UNC-Elon game that was originally for the same date.

Elon announced on Dec. 1 it was pausing all in-season activities due to a positive COVID-19 test within its program.

UNC says it will work with Elon to re-schedule the game next season.

Saturday’s game against NC Central will be televised on the Regional Sports Network, whose primary carriers include FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Sun or FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Midwest, YES, NESN, AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Marquee and MASN.

