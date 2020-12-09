Advertisement

New restrictions cut hours for businesses to be open, sell alcohol

(WITN)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina businesses are taking in the governor’s new COVID-19 requirements. They will have to close at 10 p.m. and stop their alcohol sales by 9 p.m.

Restaurants that rely on late-night crowds, like Sup Dogs, say the new orders put them in a tougher position than before.

“I don’t know which is worse, adding additional hours to the curfew or the virus sort of spreading uncontrollably,” said Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio. “Because that doesn’t bring people through the doors.

He says his business should be okay, but he’s worried about his employees and their income.

One block away, The Blackened Kraken is in a similar situation. They rely on people coming in later at night.

“It would be the place to go to either pregame...or to come after the bars and get a bite to eat,” said Andrew Kirchner, who owns the restaurant.

He says because of the pandemic, they needed federal financial assistance earlier this year. Now, the new restrictions could put them in an even more precarious position.

“We’re not really trying to make a profit right now. We’re trying to survive,” he said.

Despite their scaled-back operations, both businesses are hopeful they’ll get through this.

“I’ve said to myself, ‘if we can survive COVID, we can survive anything’”, said Kirchner.

Many businesses say they are willing to comply with the restrictions to ensure safety for their customers and employees. They will have to make these adjustments starting this Friday through at least January 8th.

