Advertisement

NCEL 12-08-20

NCEL 12-08-20
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Gov. Cooper to enact 10pm-5am stay-at-home order
Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
Clayton Clark charged with murder in Lenoir County
Lenoir County murder victim identified; neighbor charged with death
Dr. Michael Waldrum went before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, with updated numbers...
VIDANT CEO: “We are approaching a very significant and catastrophic situation”
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Nearly half of state’s counties now listed as critical

Latest News

NCEL 1208
NCEL 1208
Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
Matt’s Forecast: Coldest morning of the week
Gov. Roy Cooper said he will enact a modified stay-at-home order at 5:00 p.m. Friday in the...
Gov. Cooper to enact 10pm-5am stay-at-home order
MEGAMILLIONS 12-8-20
MEGAMILLIONS 12-8-20