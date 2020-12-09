Advertisement

NC State pauses men’s basketball activities

North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts yells to his players during the first half against...
North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts yells to his players during the first half against Charleston Southern in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)(Ethan Hyman | AP)
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Dec. 9, 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC State has paused all team-related activities within the Wolfpack men’s basketball program due to positive COVID-19 tests and additional contact tracing.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority,” said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward.”NC State has two members of the travel party that have tested positive for COVID-19.”

This was a difficult, but ultimately necessary decision for our program,” head coach Kevin Keatts. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always come first. After consulting with our medical team, we decided the appropriate measure was to pause all team activities effective immediately.”

According to NC State, the Wolfpack’s home game against FAU on Saturday, Dec. 12 will now not be played. There has been no determination on how this pause will affect future games after Saturday.

