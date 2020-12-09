NC State pauses men’s basketball activities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC State has paused all team-related activities within the Wolfpack men’s basketball program due to positive COVID-19 tests and additional contact tracing.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority,” said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward.”NC State has two members of the travel party that have tested positive for COVID-19.”

This was a difficult, but ultimately necessary decision for our program,” head coach Kevin Keatts. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always come first. After consulting with our medical team, we decided the appropriate measure was to pause all team activities effective immediately.”

According to NC State, the Wolfpack’s home game against FAU on Saturday, Dec. 12 will now not be played. There has been no determination on how this pause will affect future games after Saturday.

