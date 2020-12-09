Advertisement

Myrtle Beach in second week of federal discrimination lawsuit trial

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -It’s the second week of a federal trial in a Southern beach city that’s facing allegations of being biased against certain tourists.

The city of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is being sued over whether it discriminates against thousands of Black tourists who flock to the beach every May to celebrate motorcycle culture during what’s affectionately called Black Bike Week.

Myrtle Beach leaders say it implemented a 23-mile-long traffic loop for public safety during Atlantic Beach Bikefest, commonly known as Black Bike Week.

Civil rights groups accuse the city of trying to make the experience so unpleasant that Black visitors will eventually stop coming.

The annual gathering takes place right after Harley Week, where most bikers are white. Lawyers say the city doesn’t impose the same restrictions on the white motorcyclists during Harley Week.

