McDonald’s restaurants bring back Round-Up for Ronald McDonald House Charities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Beginning Tuesday, participating McDonald’s restaurants in the country will bring back its ‘Round-Up for RMHC’ initiative to support Ronald McDonald House Charities. From December 8 - 20, employees ask if customers want to ‘Round-Up’ the cost of their order to the nearest dollar, with the difference going to North Carolina’s seven Ronald McDonald Houses.

Campaign promotion leaders say so far in 2020, McDonald’s restaurants across North Carolina have raised over $160,000 for RMHC and the local Houses. Every cent has counted for the Houses and families, as the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted donations this year.

For over four decades, RMHC has supported families with sick and injured children by providing vital resources and helping them stay together during treatment.

Customers can also donate through a new social challenge.

Now through Dec. 31, McDonald’s will give $100 in your name as part of its $100 million commitment over five years. To participate, social media users post a photo or video making the RMHC heart symbol (or another supportive message) to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or Facebook using #HEREforRMHC.

