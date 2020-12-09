Man back in Washington County to face murder charge

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of a Washington County murder that happened more than a year ago is finally back in North Carolina to face charges.

Tremaine Staton is being held on a $2 million secured bond after he was brought back from Connecticut.

Staton was wanted for the murder of Oji Wynn. The man’s body was found in a car off Folly Road on November 14, 2019.

Sheriff Johnny Barnes says after the murder, Barnes went to Connecticut with his girlfriend and he was later charged with felony domestic assault for attacking her. He had been in a Connecticut jail in September when Washington County authorities charged him with their murder.

