Major water line break in Kenansville; college & county offices closed

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A major water line break in one Eastern Carolina town has part of the main street underwater.

Kenansville says the break is at the corner of Main and Duplin streets, which is near the courthouse.

Duplin County says the water disruption forced them to close all county offices for the rest of the day.

James Sprunt Community College says it too closed its main campus, while the WestPark Campus will continue on its regular schedule.

Public works is trying to shut down the water and begin to make repairs.

Many areas within Kenansville and areas south of the town limits are without water.

There is no timetable yet on how long the repairs will take.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.