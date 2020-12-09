Advertisement

Lenoir County employees gets extra paid days off next year

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 8, 2020
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Some local county employees are getting extra time off to ease the stress of working through the pandemic.

Lenoir County employees will receive three additional paid days off to use next year.

Employees can use them for any reason and at any time with the approval of their supervisor.

County commissioners say the benefit was granted as a way to show appreciation for the dedication of employees during the pandemic.

