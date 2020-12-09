Advertisement

Lenoir County Dollar General robbed

This Dollar General was robbed Wednesday morning.
This Dollar General was robbed Wednesday morning.(WITN)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating another dollar store robbery, the third in Lenoir County since Monday.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says the Dollar General on Highway 11 at Jackson Heights was held up around 10:20 a.m.

Monday night, Kinston police say a man robbed the Family Dollar on Plaza Boulevard and then the Dollar General on West Vernon Avenue 15 minutes later.

Ingram says it is too early in their investigation to say if this is connected to the Kinston robberies.

