Grifton man jailed on multiple cocaine charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Grifton man is behind bars charged with possession and intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit detectives say they had been investigating illegal narcotics sales that wrapped up with the arrest of 33-year-old Milton Earl Hines on Tuesday.

Detectives say they received several citizen complaints about illegal narcotics sold from a location on Davenport Farm Road in Winterville and put the area under surveillance.

During surveillance, they say they witnessed a hand-to-hand transaction and arrested Hines during a traffic stop on Frog Level Road.

Detectives charged Hines with possession and intent to sell and deliver cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance.

Hines is in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond for the drug charges and an $835 cash bond for a failure to appear (FTA) in court charge.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.