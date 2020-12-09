Advertisement

Greenville Police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at substation

Greenville police say a man was shot Wednesday morning.(WITN)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a man showed up at one of their substations with a gunshot wound.

Greenville Police say the victim pulled up around 11 a.m. to their substation on W. 5th Street and honked the horn to get officers’ attention.

Investigators say that the man had been shot in the leg inside of a home on Ward Street.

We’re told there are conflicting stories about how the shooting happened.

Police say that those involved know each other.

The victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

