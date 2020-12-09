Greenville-Pitt County Chamber awards $6,500 to customers supporting local businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce wrapped up its Support Localopoly Campaign by drawing winners Tuesday and awarding $6,500 to customers for supporting local businesses during the holiday season.

The Monopoly-themed effort allowed customers to present receipts from local businesses to earn monopoly-like property cards. Those cards earned customers entries into drawings ranging from $500 to $1,000.

Chamber President Kate Teel says it was a fun way to encourage local businesses’ support during challenging times. “We’ve had an opportunity to get customers into a place that they might not have noticed or shopped in before or eaten in before.

So giving back to the local business community during the holiday season was our first priority in creating this event.”

Kuan Chen won the grand prize of $1,000 sponsored by the Heather Stepp Real Estate Group. Kellie Chappell-Gonzalez won the runner-up prize of $500 sponsored by Freshvibes Greenville.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.