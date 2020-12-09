Advertisement

Greenville-Pitt County Chamber awards $6,500 to customers supporting local businesses

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce wrapped up its Support Localopoly Campaign by drawing winners Tuesday and awarding $6,500 to customers for supporting local businesses during the holiday season.

The Monopoly-themed effort allowed customers to present receipts from local businesses to earn monopoly-like property cards. Those cards earned customers entries into drawings ranging from $500 to $1,000.

Chamber President Kate Teel says it was a fun way to encourage local businesses’ support during challenging times. “We’ve had an opportunity to get customers into a place that they might not have noticed or shopped in before or eaten in before.

So giving back to the local business community during the holiday season was our first priority in creating this event.”

Kuan Chen won the grand prize of $1,000 sponsored by the Heather Stepp Real Estate Group. Kellie Chappell-Gonzalez won the runner-up prize of $500 sponsored by Freshvibes Greenville.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Gov. Cooper to enact 10pm-5am stay-at-home order
Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
Clayton Clark charged with murder in Lenoir County
Lenoir County murder victim identified; neighbor charged with death
Dr. Michael Waldrum went before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, with updated numbers...
VIDANT CEO: “We are approaching a very significant and catastrophic situation”
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Nearly half of state’s counties now listed as critical

Latest News

Two members of Gov. Cooper's Cabinet won't remain during second term
Two members of Governor Cooper’s Cabinet won’t return
police
Crash shuts down Highway 33 near Grimesland
Craven County Schools reports additional COVID-19 cases
Pine Valley Road in Jacksonville closed to through traffic Wednesday