Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pharmaceutical company says it will add 500 new jobs at its Greenville plant.

Thermo Fisher Scientific plans to invest $500 million to expand its U.S. 264 location with a new 130,000 square foot facility.

“We have continued to invest strategically in capacity, technology and expertise across our global network so we can accelerate innovation and enhance productivity for our customers. This has enabled us to respond quickly and support our customers with unprecedented scale and depth of capabilities to meet high demand for new therapies and vaccines. By simplifying the supply chain and solving complex manufacturing challenges, we shorten development timelines in order to get high-quality medicines to patients, faster.”

The expansion will serve sterile drug product development and commercial manufacturing.

The company currently employs more than 1,500 people at the Greenville plant.

“We are excited by the news of Thermo Fisher’s investment in their Greenville facility which further strengthens Greenville and Pitt County’s legacy as a hub of pharmaceutical production. Our area has more than 2,000 people working in pharmaceutical manufacturing occupations which is a concentration 12 times higher than the United States.”

Thermo Fisher expects to hire the new workers over the next 12 to 24 months.

