Advertisement

Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs

This is an artist rendering of the expansion at Thermo Fisher.
This is an artist rendering of the expansion at Thermo Fisher.(Thermo Fisher Scientific)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pharmaceutical company says it will add 500 new jobs at its Greenville plant.

Thermo Fisher Scientific plans to invest $500 million to expand its U.S. 264 location with a new 130,000 square foot facility.

The expansion will serve sterile drug product development and commercial manufacturing.

The company currently employs more than 1,500 people at the Greenville plant.

Thermo Fisher expects to hire the new workers over the next 12 to 24 months.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Gov. Cooper to enact 10pm-5am stay-at-home order
Dr. Michael Waldrum went before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, with updated numbers...
VIDANT CEO: “We are approaching a very significant and catastrophic situation”
Crash near Grimesland
UPDATE: Names released in fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 33 near Grimesland
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: State sees record new cases & record hospitalizations
(Photo: Pixabay / License Link) (MGN)
Woman charged after holding concert in Zebulon with nearly 200 people

Latest News

Orange County board supports reparations got Black residents
One state board of commissioners in the state votes to support reparations, apologizes for role in slavery
A woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in her Greenville home.
Greenville missing person case turns into death investigation
(MGN Image)
Police: North Carolina man assaulted family that displayed Black Lives Matter sign
Tremaine Staton is being held on a $2 million secured bond.
Man back in Washington County to face murder charge