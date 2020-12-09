Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pharmaceutical company says it will add 500 new jobs at its Greenville plant.
Thermo Fisher Scientific plans to invest $500 million to expand its U.S. 264 location with a new 130,000 square foot facility.
The expansion will serve sterile drug product development and commercial manufacturing.
The company currently employs more than 1,500 people at the Greenville plant.
Thermo Fisher expects to hire the new workers over the next 12 to 24 months.
