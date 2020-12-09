Eastern Carolina Nonprofits continue to need the community’s support

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’re in the middle of the holiday season, considered the season of giving, and many area nonprofit organizations say they need the community’s help now more than ever as they struggle to keep up with an increasing number of people needing their help.

In Carteret County, the Salvation Army has nearly half as many volunteers for their Red Kettle Campaign, their largest fundraiser. With fewer kettles on the street, the amount of money they are collecting is also down.

Major Aaron Goldfarb says without the community stepping up; they could potentially have to cut services down. “We’re going to struggle to meet the financial needs of our community. So, that’s why we’re out there ringing the bell, and that’s why we’re out trying to get some volunteers to help ring the bell. Here at Hobby Lobby, I’ve got nobody to ring the bell, and so you can’t make money with no kettle,” said Goldfarb.

Major Goldfarb says they are hosting Operation Rescue Christmas on December 23rd to help make up for the slower stream of donations. The event is at the old Golden Corral in Morehead City starting at 9:00 a.m. They’re hoping to raise $25,000.

Also in Carteret County is the Hope Mission that provides meals through their soup kitchen and gives emergency financial support to families in need. “There are just people out there that need that emergency financial assistance, and the number of meals that we have served has grown exponentially,” said Executive Director Gene McLendon.

In New Bern, nonprofit organization A Promise Place helps provide support to sexual assault and trauma victims. That group is in need as well.

This time of year, the group hosts its A Promising Christmas event, which places ornaments on a tree at CCHC Family Practice in New Bern, where you can adopt an angel off the tree and contribute Christmas gifts to children in need.

Candice Parker with A Promise Place says time is running out, but many children still need their ornament selected off the tree.

You can get involved with these organizations via their websites. Organizers say they are always looking for volunteers, donations, and financial contributions.

