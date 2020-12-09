Durham County officer charged with bringing contraband into jail

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a North Carolina correctional officer was fired and accused of bringing contraband into a detention center.

Terrence Austin, of Henderson, was charged with providing tobacco/vapor products to an inmate. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office says inmates at the Durham County Detention Facility were caught smoking cigarettes on Nov. 10.

Investigators discovered that 33-year-old Austin was smuggling the tobacco products into the facility. He was subsequently fired.

It’s unclear whether Austin has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

