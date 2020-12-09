Advertisement

Deputies searching for Carteret County man

Frank Quinn was last seen leaving the hospital in Morehead City on November 28th.
Frank Quinn was last seen leaving the hospital in Morehead City on November 28th.
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Carteret County are searching for a man who was last seen more than a week ago.

Frank Quinn II was last seen leaving Carteret Health Care on November 28th.

The 24-year-old man lives in the Atlantic Mobile Home Park in Newport and deputies say he has a history of drug abuse. They say Quinn is in need of a welfare check.

He is 6′2″ tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who spots Quinn should call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

