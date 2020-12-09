Deputies searching for Carteret County man

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Carteret County are searching for a man who was last seen more than a week ago.

Frank Quinn II was last seen leaving Carteret Health Care on November 28th.

The 24-year-old man lives in the Atlantic Mobile Home Park in Newport and deputies say he has a history of drug abuse. They say Quinn is in need of a welfare check.

He is 6′2″ tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who spots Quinn should call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

