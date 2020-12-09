Advertisement

Death investigation underway after body discovered inside Greenville home

A death investigation is underway by Greenville police.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A death investigation is underway after a body is discovered inside of a home.

Greenville Police say officers got the call around noon to head to Ridge Place.

We’re told that the medical examiner just arrived on the scene.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will update this story when we learn more.

