Death investigation underway after body discovered inside Greenville home
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A death investigation is underway after a body is discovered inside of a home.
Greenville Police say officers got the call around noon to head to Ridge Place.
We’re told that the medical examiner just arrived on the scene.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will update this story when we learn more.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.