Craven County Schools reports additional COVID-19 cases
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County School system is reporting additional positive COVID-19 cases.
The school system said Tuesday it was notified that four staff members and five students tested positive for COVID-19.
This information was reported to the school system from December 5th- December 7th.
The school system says this is not considered a cluster since the cases are not at the same school campus.
