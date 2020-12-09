Craven County Schools reports additional COVID-19 cases

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County School system is reporting additional positive COVID-19 cases.

The school system said Tuesday it was notified that four staff members and five students tested positive for COVID-19.

This information was reported to the school system from December 5th- December 7th.

The school system says this is not considered a cluster since the cases are not at the same school campus.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.