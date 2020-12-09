Advertisement

Craven County Schools reports additional COVID-19 cases

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County School system is reporting additional positive COVID-19 cases.

The school system said Tuesday it was notified that four staff members and five students tested positive for COVID-19.

This information was reported to the school system from December 5th- December 7th.

The school system says this is not considered a cluster since the cases are not at the same school campus.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Gov. Cooper to enact 10pm-5am stay-at-home order
Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
Clayton Clark charged with murder in Lenoir County
Lenoir County murder victim identified; neighbor charged with death
Dr. Michael Waldrum went before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, with updated numbers...
VIDANT CEO: “We are approaching a very significant and catastrophic situation”
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Nearly half of state’s counties now listed as critical

Latest News

Two members of Gov. Cooper's Cabinet won't remain during second term
Two members of Governor Cooper’s Cabinet won’t return
police
Crash shuts down Highway 33 near Grimesland
Winners selected in Greenville Localopoly
Greenville-Pitt County Chamber awards $6,500 to customers supporting local businesses
Pine Valley Road in Jacksonville closed to through traffic Wednesday