Crash shuts down Highway 33 near Grimesland
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) -Highway 33 near Grimesland in Pitt County is currently shut down in both directions due to a vehicle crash.
The accident happened around 8:00 p.m. near Rachel Lane.
A notice from the Department of Transportation says the road is not expected to reopen until midnight.
Details of the crash are unknown at the moment.
WITN has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.
