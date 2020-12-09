Advertisement

Crash shuts down Highway 33 near Grimesland

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) -Highway 33 near Grimesland in Pitt County is currently shut down in both directions due to a vehicle crash.

The accident happened around 8:00 p.m. near Rachel Lane.

A notice from the Department of Transportation says the road is not expected to reopen until midnight.

Details of the crash are unknown at the moment.

WITN has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

