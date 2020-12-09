Advertisement

COVID-19: Beaufort Co. Courthouse closes due to employee with virus

(WITN)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina courthouse is shut down because of COVID-19.

The Beaufort County Courthouse will be closed for the rest of Wednesday after an employee tested positive for the virus.

County officials say the building is being cleaned and the county health department has been consulted.

The county says the courthouse is scheduled to reopen Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

All District Court criminal cases have been cancelled for this week and next week, according to the state court system.

