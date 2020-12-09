Advertisement

Canada health regulator approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

By ROB GILLIES
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s health regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada posted on its website that the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech is authorized.

“Canadians can feel confident that the review process was rigorous and that we have strong monitoring systems in place. Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will closely monitor the safety of the vaccine once it is on the market and will not hesitate to take action if any safety concerns are identified,” Health Canada said in a statement.

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March..

The department said the vaccine is for use in people 16 years of age or older, but noted Pfizer-BioNTech are running further clinical trials on children of all age groups and that could change.

The vaccine already has been approved by the United Kingdom and officials have said they expect U.S. approval within days.

Canada has purchased 20 million doses of that vaccine, which requires people to receive two doses each, and it has the option to buy 56 million more.

Health Canada is reviewing three other vaccine candidates, including one from Moderna.

“This is phenomenal news for all Canadians as we take the next step toward ending this pandemic. As soon as vaccines arrive on Ontario soil, we will be ready to deliver and administer them,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a tweet.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Gov. Cooper to enact 10pm-5am stay-at-home order
Dr. Michael Waldrum went before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, with updated numbers...
VIDANT CEO: “We are approaching a very significant and catastrophic situation”
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Nearly half of state’s counties now listed as critical
Crash near Grimesland
UPDATE: Names released in fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 33 near Grimesland
(Photo: Pixabay / License Link) (MGN)
Woman charged after holding concert in Zebulon with nearly 200 people

Latest News

Intense protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health...
Protests stop Idaho health board meeting
Refinancing student loans at a lower interest rate can put more money in your pocket.
Read this before you refinance federal student loans
Frank Quinn was last seen leaving the hospital in Morehead City on November 28th.
Deputies searching for Carteret County man
'Raining poop!': Apartment building tenants sweep animal waste off balcony in downtown Cleveland