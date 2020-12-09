9-pound goldfish found in South Carolina lake
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) - Park officials in South Carolina say a 9-pound goldfish was found during recent testing at lakes in the county.
The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.
Ty Houck, with Greenville County Parks and Recreation, said a 4.5 pound largemouth bass was also found in the lake, according to WYFF.
National Geographic says the average goldfish weighs between .2 and .6 pounds, but can weigh over 5 pounds in the wild.
