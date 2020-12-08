Advertisement

Woman charged after holding concert in Zebulon with nearly 200 people

(Photo: Pixabay / License Link) (MGN)
(Photo: Pixabay / License Link) (MGN)(KWQC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) - A woman who authorities say organized a concert in North Carolina that had nearly 200 people in attendance has been charged.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to a noise complaint Sunday found the concert at an event venue in Zebulon. Outdoor gatherings in the state are limited to 50 people unless the event is taking place in a building that has received an exemption or has a seating capacity for 10,000 people.

Authorities say Nanci Morales-Gonzales was the event coordinator. The News & Observer reports she was charged with participating in an outdoor mass gathering, which is a class 2 misdemeanor.

She could face a $150 fine if she is found guilty.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
Clayton Clark charged with murder in Lenoir County
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Lenoir County homicide
A woman was shot after an altercation with a bail bondsman.
Deputies investigate second Lenoir County shooting
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Beaufort, Edgecombe, Nash counties report new deaths
Zackia Parker mugshot
Pitt County investigation leads to drug arrest after parking lot chase

Latest News

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
‘Route out’ of pandemic: UK gives 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses
Dr. Michael Waldrum went before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, with updated numbers...
VIDANT CEO: “We are approaching a very significant and catastrophic situation”
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Beaufort, Edgecombe, Nash counties report new deaths
Lung cancer: Knowing the risks in the era of COVID-19