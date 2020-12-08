WITN Sports Spotlight: Russell Exum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on J.H. Rose senior swim standout Russell Exum!

Russell Exum likes to dive in head first. The Rampant senior is a quiet guy who makes a big splash in the swimming pool.

He dominates in the 100-meter fly, owning the U.S. Open cut in that event.

“I just really love sprinting,” Exum told WITN Sports at Aquaventure on Monday. “I love the technicalities of it. I just love learning about it and getting better. Also, I just think it’s a cool race.”

Also pretty cool, Exum is a four-time state finalist at J.H. Rose, and does his club swimming with the TAC Titans in Cary.

Exum says he has big business dreams, which is why he ‘pony’d’ up and picked to swim and study at SMU.

“[SMU] didn’t just look at me as a swimmer,” said Exum. “They also looked at me as a person. That really meant a lot to me. They also talked about how SMU can really set you up for life.”

Despite more than 15 Division I offers, the idea of studying in the heart of Dallas was just too much to pass up.

“I talked to other schools,” added Exum. “They were obviously great programs, but SMU just gave me something that I felt those other schools didn’t have, and I’m extremely grateful for that.”

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

