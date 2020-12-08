Wayne County Board of Education approves new school plan for K-5 students

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County school leaders vote to move all K-5 public school students to a new plan starting on January 11.

The Board of Education approved the move today in a 5 to 2 vote.

This week, K-5 families will receive a new registration contract, which will allow parents to decide if they plan to have their child attend school with face-to-face instruction with limited social distancing or plan to have their child in the 100% virtual program.

The board meets again on December 16 to hear an update on district planning efforts.

