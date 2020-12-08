Advertisement

Wayne County Board of Education approves new school plan for K-5 students

(Marlee Pinchok)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County school leaders vote to move all K-5 public school students to a new plan starting on January 11.

The Board of Education approved the move today in a 5 to 2 vote.

This week, K-5 families will receive a new registration contract, which will allow parents to decide if they plan to have their child attend school with face-to-face instruction with limited social distancing or plan to have their child in the 100% virtual program.

The board meets again on December 16 to hear an update on district planning efforts.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
Clayton Clark charged with murder in Lenoir County
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Lenoir County homicide
A woman was shot after an altercation with a bail bondsman.
Deputies investigate second Lenoir County shooting
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Greene County reports four more deaths
Alexander Dayton Dzikowski
Nash County deputies arrest man suspected of domestic stabbing murder

Latest News

NCEL 12 7
NCEL 1207
Vidant Health CEO addresses Pitt County Commissioners about COVID-19
Medical leaders urge public to take action now
In this Sept. 16, 2015, photo, U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Lloyd Austin III, testifies...
AP sources: Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense
UNCW officials announce COVID-19 testing procedures for spring semester
UNCW officials announce COVID-19 testing procedures for spring semester