Wayne County Board of Education approves new school plan for K-5 students
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County school leaders vote to move all K-5 public school students to a new plan starting on January 11.
The Board of Education approved the move today in a 5 to 2 vote.
This week, K-5 families will receive a new registration contract, which will allow parents to decide if they plan to have their child attend school with face-to-face instruction with limited social distancing or plan to have their child in the 100% virtual program.
The board meets again on December 16 to hear an update on district planning efforts.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.