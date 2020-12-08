UNCW officials announce COVID-19 testing procedures for spring semester

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - According to UNCW leaders, students must obtain proof of a negative COVID-19 test three days before returning to campus to be cleared to move back into residence halls in January.

“The university will provide testing onsite at Burney Center during Move-In (Jan. 15-16 or Jan. 19) to assist residential students who cannot obtain a test before returning to campus,” said officials.

Residential students, including those who lived on campus during the fall but left as part of UNCW’s “de-densification” plan, are advised to monitor their campus inboxes on Dec. 7 for additional information.

UNCW will announce testing details for off-campus students who have in-person classes and faculty and staff who work on campus in the coming weeks.

During the spring semester, UNCW’s Student Health Center will implement what university officials referred to as “Testing Tuesdays,” where samples of students and employees living and/or working on campus will be tested.

“[The testing] may be in the residence halls or academic buildings, with different people welcome to participate each week. As we monitor the progression of the virus throughout the spring, it will be important to continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and our local public health officials. We will continue to offer special housing to isolate and quarantine students who are unable to return home,” according to a statement from the Student Health Center at UNCW.

