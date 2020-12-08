Advertisement

Tuesday marks 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death

Flowers, photos and memorabilia adorn the "Imagine" mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields,...
Flowers, photos and memorabilia adorn the "Imagine" mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, on the 40th anniversary of the death of John Lennon.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the assassination of rock legend John Lennon.

Lennon was shot to death by Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980, outside of the Dakota apartment building in New York City, where Lennon lived.

Lennon was 40 years old. He would have turned 80 this past October.

Lennon’s musical career was marked not only by his iconic work with the Beatles, but also by his work as a solo artist.

Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Chapman has been denied parole numerous times, most recently earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
Clayton Clark charged with murder in Lenoir County
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Lenoir County homicide
A woman was shot after an altercation with a bail bondsman.
Deputies investigate second Lenoir County shooting
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Beaufort, Edgecombe, Nash counties report new deaths
Zackia Parker mugshot
Pitt County investigation leads to drug arrest after parking lot chase

Latest News

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
‘Route out’ of pandemic: UK gives 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses
Dr. Michael Waldrum went before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, with updated numbers...
VIDANT CEO: “We are approaching a very significant and catastrophic situation”
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Beaufort, Edgecombe, Nash counties report new deaths
(Photo: Pixabay / License Link) (MGN)
Woman charged after holding concert in Zebulon with nearly 200 people