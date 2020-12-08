Advertisement

Task force recommends ways to improve N.C. teacher diversity

Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN(KWQC)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A task force that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commissioned to study K-12 educator diversity has finalized its recommendations.  

The DRIVE Task Force was comprised of nearly three-dozen educators, administrators, education advocates, government and university system representatives and business leaders.

Black, Hispanic and other minority students comprised 53% of the statewide public school population in the 2018-19 school year but only 21% of teachers were considered minorities.

The report approved Monday recommends expanded financial assistance for student-teachers, the promotion of anti-bias instructional practices and the creation of support networks for teachers of color.

The panel says many improvements will require significant spending. 

