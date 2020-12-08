Advertisement

Software developer doubling jobs expansion for Greenville

(WITN)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several hundred new jobs are coming to Greenville thanks to a software development and design company that announced an expansion earlier this year.

Grover Gaming will now add 200 positions to its Greenville headquarters with a $12.5 million investment over the next four years.

Grover was founded in 2013 and designs and develops software, game content, and gaming systems.

With a workforce of 190 employees, 126 of those in North Carolina, Grover is the fastest growing company in Eastern North Carolina, according to the state Department of Commerce.

Grover will receive a state Job Development Investment Grant with a potential reimbursement of up to $3.4 million over 12 years.

The company will double an expansion announced in February when it announced 100 new jobs. Greenville City Council is also increasing a jobs investment grant by $200,000.

