Software developer doubling jobs expansion for Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several hundred new jobs are coming to Greenville thanks to a software development and design company that announced an expansion earlier this year.

Grover Gaming will now add 200 positions to its Greenville headquarters with a $12.5 million investment over the next four years.

Grover was founded in 2013 and designs and develops software, game content, and gaming systems.

With a workforce of 190 employees, 126 of those in North Carolina, Grover is the fastest growing company in Eastern North Carolina, according to the state Department of Commerce.

“We are excited by this partnership with the State of North Carolina. Through the hard work of our amazing team, we are experiencing tremendous growth and are in a position to create hundreds of new jobs in eastern North Carolina. It is very encouraging that the State recognizes this growth and is willing to support our expansion in the community that means so much to us.”

Grover will receive a state Job Development Investment Grant with a potential reimbursement of up to $3.4 million over 12 years.

“This homegrown North Carolina software enterprise is among the fastest-growing companies in the country, and eastern North Carolina will continue to be host to its corporate headquarters. Grover Gaming’s expansion highlights our well-equipped workforce, livable communities and modern business amenities that appeal to innovation-minded companies.”

The company will double an expansion announced in February when it announced 100 new jobs. Greenville City Council is also increasing a jobs investment grant by $200,000.

“We successfully competed against Columbus, Ohio; Atlanta, Georgia; and Las Vegas, Nevada for this project. Our community continues to rise to the top of site selection projects as a premier destination due to our talent, connectivity, and livability.”

