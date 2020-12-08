Service League of Greenville hosts holiday drive-by fundraiser for sick children and their families

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One local service organization is helping sick children and their families during the holidays. The Service League of Greenville hosted a holiday drive-by donation event on Monday.

The organization operates three gift shops at Vidant Medical Center, with all proceeds supporting the hospital. Volunteers in the organization collected hundreds of toys and raised financial donations for children in the hospital and their families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville.

Members say it’s been an unusual year, and they wanted to find a way to celebrate the holidays while still serving the community safely.

Danette Pugh with the Service League of Greenville said, “To continue our mission of the service league, to give back to the Ronald McDonald house, and to give to the children’s toy drive... It makes us feel like we were able to do something even though we’re in a pandemic.”

Volunteers also collected food donations to support local food pantries and provided homemade blankets for patients in the hospital.

