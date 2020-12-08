Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and cold Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday Afternoon

With high pressure nearby, skies will be sunny this afternoon. Northwest breezes will blow around 10 mph. The winds will make our highs in the mid 40s feel more like the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows will again fall below freezing, dropping to the upper 20s by sunrise Wednesday.

Wednesday through Friday

A good size frost is likely to start Wednesday. High pressure will build over the Southeastern U.S. during the second half of the week. This will keep the dry weather and sunny skies going until the weekend. Highs will warm up from the low to mid 50s Wednesday to the mid 60s by Friday. Overnight lows slowly moderate as well with upper 20s Wednesday morning to 40 by Friday morning.

Saturday & Sunday

A large frontal system will develop over the Midwest and approach the East Coast over the weekend. We’ll see an unsettled atmosphere lead to scattered showers, mainly on Sunday, but a few are possible on the coast Saturday. Highs will be well into the 60s with lows in the 40s.