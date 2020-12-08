New COVID-19 guidelines could be announced this afternoon by governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - With COVID-19 cases hitting almost daily records since Thanksgiving, Gov. Roy Cooper will update the state’s response to the pandemic this afternoon.

The governor’s current executive order expires at the end of the week, and some feel Cooper could tighten restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, there were 6,438 new cases reported, a one day record. The next day, hospitalizations across the state reached a new record with 2,240 people in the hospital with the virus.

In-person dining was shut down in March, but restaurants were allowed to reopen two months later at 50% capacity. Since then, gyms and theaters opened back up with their own limitations.

Cooper will have the update at 3:00 p.m. You can watch the governor’s briefing on WITN-TV, witn.com, as well as on our social media platforms.

