NC State postpones ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Michigan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The NC State men’s basketball ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Michigan originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 9 has been postponed, the university announced Monday.

In NC State’s brief press release, the school said, “The schools will work together to see if a game can be arranged on an alternative date. NC State has made no additional decisions to its short-term upcoming schedule and will continue to evaluate.”

