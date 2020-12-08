Advertisement

NC State postpones ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Michigan

North Carolina State coch Kevin Keatts yells to his team during the first half against North...
North Carolina State coch Kevin Keatts yells to his team during the first half against North Florida in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)(Ethan Hyman | AP)
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The NC State men’s basketball ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Michigan originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 9 has been postponed, the university announced Monday.

In NC State’s brief press release, the school said, “The schools will work together to see if a game can be arranged on an alternative date. NC State has made no additional decisions to its short-term upcoming schedule and will continue to evaluate.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
Clayton Clark charged with murder in Lenoir County
Lenoir County murder victim identified; neighbor charged with death
Dr. Michael Waldrum went before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, with updated numbers...
VIDANT CEO: “We are approaching a very significant and catastrophic situation”
A woman was shot after an altercation with a bail bondsman.
Deputies investigate second Lenoir County shooting
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: State hospitalizations soar to 6th record-setting day in a row

Latest News

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Panthers’ McCaffrey set for return to action vs. Broncos
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA...
Michigan’s COVID-19 outbreak cancels game against Ohio State
ECU basketball vs. UNCW on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020
ECU comes back to beat UNCW in overtime, 88-78
ECU basketball vs. UNCW on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020
ECU comes back to beat UNCW in overtime, 88-78