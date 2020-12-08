Advertisement

Nash Co. deputies searching for missing man

Andre Raya was last seen Friday afternoon in the 8000 block of Planer Mill Road in Middlesex.
Andre Raya was last seen Friday afternoon in the 8000 block of Planer Mill Road in Middlesex.(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Nash County are searching for a missing man.

Deputies say the 21-year-old drives a dark blue four-door 1997 Mazda Protege with North Carolina plate PMF-9821.

Raya does not suffer from dementia or any cognitive impairment. He is 6′0 tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Raya’s whereabouts should call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

