Nash Co. deputies searching for missing man

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Nash County are searching for a missing man.

Andre Raya was last seen Friday afternoon in the 8000 block of Planer Mill Road in Middlesex.

Deputies say the 21-year-old drives a dark blue four-door 1997 Mazda Protege with North Carolina plate PMF-9821.

Raya does not suffer from dementia or any cognitive impairment. He is 6′0 tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Raya’s whereabouts should call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

