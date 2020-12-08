Metal monolith mysteriously appears in downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been more than two weeks since a metal monolith was first spotted in a Utah desert; now a similar-looking, smaller monolith has mysteriously appeared in downtown Fayetteville.

It appeared on Hay Street on Dec. 3. The original monolith in Utah was 11 feet tall, while the one in Fayetteville was only 3 feet tall.

Fayetteville monolith (Cool Spring Downtown District, Inc)

No one has taken credit for the city’s mini monolith, but it has caught attention similarly to the other sightings.

“This year’s continued to take all of us by surprise with its many twists and turns... So to have our city join the list of random monolith sightings is causing our community to wonder, ‘Did Fayetteville just get inserted into one of the more bizarre news stories to come out of 2020?’”

Bianca Shoneman, Cool Spring Downtown District’s Chief Executive Officer

The metallic monolith has landed in downtown Fayetteville. Have we arrived or have they??? 👽👽👽 Photo: Matt Blashfield Posted by Cool Spring Downtown District on Thursday, December 3, 2020

The first monolith was spotted in late November in a Utah desert. It then disappeared a few days later before another monolith was spotted in Romania. Finally, another monolith appeared in California earlier this month.

