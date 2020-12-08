Advertisement

Metal monolith mysteriously appears in downtown Fayetteville

Monolith appears in downtown Fayetteville.
Monolith appears in downtown Fayetteville.(Cool Spring Downtown District, Inc)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been more than two weeks since a metal monolith was first spotted in a Utah desert; now a similar-looking, smaller monolith has mysteriously appeared in downtown Fayetteville.

It appeared on Hay Street on Dec. 3. The original monolith in Utah was 11 feet tall, while the one in Fayetteville was only 3 feet tall.

Fayetteville monolith
Fayetteville monolith(Cool Spring Downtown District, Inc)

No one has taken credit for the city’s mini monolith, but it has caught attention similarly to the other sightings.

“This year’s continued to take all of us by surprise with its many twists and turns... So to have our city join the list of random monolith sightings is causing our community to wonder, ‘Did Fayetteville just get inserted into one of the more bizarre news stories to come out of 2020?’”

Bianca Shoneman, Cool Spring Downtown District’s Chief Executive Officer

The metallic monolith has landed in downtown Fayetteville. Have we arrived or have they??? 👽👽👽 Photo: Matt Blashfield

Posted by Cool Spring Downtown District on Thursday, December 3, 2020

The first monolith was spotted in late November in a Utah desert. It then disappeared a few days later before another monolith was spotted in Romania. Finally, another monolith appeared in California earlier this month.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
Clayton Clark charged with murder in Lenoir County
Lenoir County murder victim identified; neighbor charged with death
Dr. Michael Waldrum went before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, with updated numbers...
VIDANT CEO: “We are approaching a very significant and catastrophic situation”
A woman was shot after an altercation with a bail bondsman.
Deputies investigate second Lenoir County shooting
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: State hospitalizations soar to 6th record-setting day in a row

Latest News

Software developer doubling jobs expansion for Greenville
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: State hospitalizations soar to 6th record-setting day in a row
VIDANT CEO: “We are approaching a very significant and catastrophic situation”
VIDANT CEO: “We are approaching a very significant and catastrophic situation”
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and cold Tuesday afternoon