Medical leaders urge public to take action now

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide, as we hit yet another record-breaking day for case numbers.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported there were 2,240 people in the hospital with the virus.

Monday, Vidant Medical Center CEO, Dr. Michael Waldrum went before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, with updated numbers and urging people to take action in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Waldrum said here in the East, everything is increasing at very high levels and very high rates.

He said Eastern North Carolina is bringing the statewide average of case numbers up and Pitt County specifically is bringing up ENC’s numbers.

“We are approaching a very significant and catastrophic situation. People don’t understand how serious this is. People are dying from this disease. Our very dedicated team members are fighting with those families to try and save people”

Dr. Waldrum said the hardest thing with COVID-19, is how easily it’s spread.

He says if you gather in a group of people, the virus will spread.

In Eastern North Carolina, we have a 7.79 percent positivity rate of cases.

In Pitt County specifically, Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said that we have an average 89 cases per day and positive tests are at 9.7 percent.

Dr. Waldrum and Dr. Silvernail beg for people to take precautions and to not gather in groups at all.

Dr. Waldrum said even though the vaccine is coming soon, it’ll still be a while before it’s administered to the general public.

“We are about a death per day in our institution across Vidant Health and it took us 5 months to get the first hundred deaths. It took us 7 weeks to get the second hundred deaths.”

The state saw 4,372 new cases Monday, bringing that total number to 399,362, while statewide deaths stand at 5,560.

Governor Cooper meanwhile has a 3:00 pm news conference Tuesday to update the latest numbers and state’s response.

