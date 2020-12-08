Kinston police investigating two armed robberies 15 minutes apart

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are looking for a man they say robbed two dollar stores within 15 minutes of each other.

Officers say the first armed robbery happened at the Family Dollar on Plaza Boulevard just after 7 p.m. Monday night.

Police say a man wearing a black mask went into the store with a handgun and demanded money. He made it out of the store with cash, but no one was hurt, according to police.

About 15 minutes later, police say that same man went into the Dollar General on West Vernon Avenue and once again demanded money. Police believe he took off in a dark passenger car, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria, with more cash.

If you have any information, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

