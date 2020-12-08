Advertisement

“I’m A Miracle” - 100 Days Of COVID-19

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KSL) - A Utah woman is urging others to take COVID-19 more seriously after she returned home from the hospital following a battle with the disease that lasted more than three months.

Laura Balfour, 65, spent roughly two months on a ventilator — a time period she hardly recalled Monday.

“I’m a miracle,” Balfour says. “It doesn’t usually happen that way.”

Balfour said she had been plenty healthy and cautious prior to developing symptoms on August 24th.

By September 3rd she was struggling to breathe.

Read more: https://bit.ly/36WvAs7

