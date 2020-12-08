Hand to eye recount underway for State Supreme Court Chief Justice race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A recount in an election here in North Carolina continued Monday in Pitt County.

Only 401 votes separate the candidates in the race for the State Supreme Court Chief Justice, with Republican Paul Newby ahead of Democrat Cheri Beasley.

The North Carolina Board of Elections is having all counties do a hand to eye recount.

In Pitt County, they were asked to review the results in two precincts after it was discovered twelve ballots were not counted.

After hearing evidence to make sure they weren’t late or turned in by an unregistered voter, the Pitt County Board of Elections determined two of the twelve ballots would be added to the final tally.

The two ballots that were added will go to the state board for review and approval.

All counties are doing their recounts throughout the week.

