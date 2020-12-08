Advertisement

Hand to eye recount underway for State Supreme Court Chief Justice race

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A recount in an election here in North Carolina continued Monday in Pitt County.

Only 401 votes separate the candidates in the race for the State Supreme Court Chief Justice, with Republican Paul Newby ahead of Democrat Cheri Beasley.

The North Carolina Board of Elections is having all counties do a hand to eye recount.

In Pitt County, they were asked to review the results in two precincts after it was discovered twelve ballots were not counted.

After hearing evidence to make sure they weren’t late or turned in by an unregistered voter, the Pitt County Board of Elections determined two of the twelve ballots would be added to the final tally.

The two ballots that were added will go to the state board for review and approval.

All counties are doing their recounts throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Greene County reports four more deaths
Clayton Clark charged with murder in Lenoir County
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Lenoir County homicide
Alexander Dayton Dzikowski
Nash County deputies arrest man suspected of domestic stabbing murder
Edgar Smith mugshot
Goldsboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charge after shooting

Latest News

In this Sept. 16, 2015, photo, U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Lloyd Austin III, testifies...
AP sources: Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense
UNCW officials announce COVID-19 testing procedures for spring semester
UNCW officials announce COVID-19 testing procedures for spring semester
Pat (left) and Lee (right) Walker at Jacksonville's Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony.
Remembering a generation: Jacksonville honors the ones who gave it all at Pearl Harbor
Holiday drive-by donation for children in hospital
Service League of Greenville hosts holiday drive-by fundraiser for sick children and their families