Eggnog Pop-up back in Uptown Greenville benefiting Maynard Children’s Hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The popular holiday eggnog pop-up shop supporting Children’s Miracle Network at Vidant Children’s Hospital is returning to Uptown Greenville in what’s being called a “Remixed” version of the event.

This year’s Nog will look slightly different from years past as the event is teaming up with two local Uptown Greenville businesses.

Nog Express at Smashed Waffles will feature a way for Nog lovers to order “Nice,” or non-alcoholic Nog Quarts, online for pickup or delivery with the option to make them “Naughty” with recipe cards at home. Single-cup Nog orders will also be made available for walk-in customers.

Smashed Waffles will begin offering the drink on December 10th during regular business hours.

Nog Bar at Still Life will feature Nog beverages in their open-air Sky Bar on Wednesday through Sunday nights beginning December 10th at 5pm.

Families and Kids will find options to enjoy Nice Nogs and/or Naughty Nogs at Still Life.

The event has raised thousands of dollars in the past for Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.