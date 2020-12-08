ECU comes back to beat UNCW in overtime, 88-78

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — J.J. Miles had a career-high 22 points and East Carolina outscored UNC Wilmington 15-5 in overtime to earn an 88-78 win Monday night inside Minges Coliseum.

ECU Postgame Zoom Interviews: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-I-gPp7QZ9M

Full Game Story and Box Score: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/7/mens-basketball-ecu-controls-extra-session-to-defeat-uncw.aspx

Bitumba Baruti had 17 points and six rebounds for the Pirates (4-0). Jayden Gardner added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Tristen Newton had 10 points and eight assists. Miles hit 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Jaylen Sims had 28 points and seven rebounds for the Seahawks (2-2). Jamahri Harvey added 14 points, Mike Okauru had 12 points and John Bowen had a career-high five blocks plus six points and nine rebounds.

The Pirates’ five-game homestand continues Thursday, Dec. 10 when North Florida visits for a 6 p.m. tip-off inside Minges Coliseum. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.