Coast Guard lights LED upgrade to Oak Island Lighthouse

Coast Guard lights first of its kind LED-based rotating beacon
Coast Guard lights first of its kind LED-based rotating beacon
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard lit a first of its kind LED-based rotating beacon at Oak Island Lighthouse on Caswell Beach, N.C., Monday.

According to the Coast Guard, the upgrade is their first LED-based rotating beacon for an active aid to navigation. They say it will provide a permanent, cost-effective, and energy-efficient solution for the lighthouse. Necessary renovations of the lighthouse preparing for the new beacon began in October.

“Lighthouses have navigational and historical significance here in North Carolina,” said Lt. Brittany Akers, chief of waterways management at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. “The Oak Island Lighthouse is especially notable as it marks the entrance to the Cape Fear River. The modernization of the light will ensure its continued reliable service to the mariner in a cost-effective way that respects the historic significance of the lighthouse.”

Coast Guard lights first of its kind LED-based rotating beacon
Coast Guard lights first of its kind LED-based rotating beacon(The Coast Guard)

The Oak Island Lighthouse was completed in 1958 on property that has been in use as a Coast Guard station since the 1930s. In 2004, the lighthouse was deeded to the Town of Caswell Beach, who maintains the property. However, the Coast Guard continues upkeep of the lighthouse since it serves as an active aid to navigation for the Frying Pan Shoal area.

The lighthouse is currently not open for public tours due to COVID-19 mitigation measures.

