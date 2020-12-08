City of New Bern offers three free COVID-19 testing events

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - As coronavirus cases continue to surge around North Carolina more cities and towns are offering additional COVID-19 testing sites. That includes the City of New Bern who held their first of three drive-thru testing events on Monday.

New Bern hosts 3 free Coronavirus testing sites (WITN)

New Bern teamed up with Greene County Health Care to offer the free events.

Alderman Bobby Aster who helped organize the initiative says they hope this will help give more access to testing for the community. “If we can detect one person that has COVID and they can get treatment early, it’s worth every penny and every bit of the effort that we’ve made to make this happen,” said Aster.

Alderman Aster also took advantage of the event to get tested and he said he hopes others will follow his lead. “I just thought it was important to be tested. I think everyone should come out and get tested and if nothing else it can put your mind at ease that you’re not a carrier,” explained Aster.

For city leaders, the drive-thru events are coming at an important time as we are in the middle of the holiday season. “It’s very important for us to look at these additional testing opportunities mainly because with the upcoming season, a lot of people will be visiting families, friends, and loved ones and many of those may be elderly or in high-risk categories so it’s important for them to get this testing,” said City Manager Mark Stephens.

There are two other free testing events this month that will be hosted by the City of New Bern and Greene County Health Care. The next one is scheduled for December 14th at the West New Bern Recreation Center at 1225 Pinetree Drive. The third event will be held on Wednesday, December 16th at Henderson Park which is at 901 Chapman Street.

Both events will run from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and health care workers say they will test everyone who is in line by 3:00 pm.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.