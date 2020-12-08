Brisk bandit in and out of pharmacy in less than 60 seconds

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are hoping you can help them find a brisk burglar.

Snow Hill police say a man managed to jimmy the lock on a side door at Realo Drugs on Parkwood Drive.

It happened just after 4:00 a.m. Monday.

The man was inside for less than a minute, but in that short period of time police say he managed to fill up his pillowcase with $6,000 worth of controlled substances.

Sgt. Josh Smith said the burglar ran through the pharmacy and knew exactly where he was going.

The break-in did set the alarm off, but he was already gone when the first officer arrived at the business.

If you know who this burglar is, call Snow Hill police at 252-560-9022. A reward is being offered in this case.

