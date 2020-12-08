Advertisement

Brisk bandit in and out of pharmacy in less than 60 seconds

Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are hoping you can help them find a brisk burglar.

Snow Hill police say a man managed to jimmy the lock on a side door at Realo Drugs on Parkwood Drive.

It happened just after 4:00 a.m. Monday.

The man was inside for less than a minute, but in that short period of time police say he managed to fill up his pillowcase with $6,000 worth of controlled substances.

Sgt. Josh Smith said the burglar ran through the pharmacy and knew exactly where he was going.

The break-in did set the alarm off, but he was already gone when the first officer arrived at the business.

If you know who this burglar is, call Snow Hill police at 252-560-9022. A reward is being offered in this case.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
Clayton Clark charged with murder in Lenoir County
Lenoir County murder victim identified; neighbor charged with death
Dr. Michael Waldrum went before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, with updated numbers...
VIDANT CEO: “We are approaching a very significant and catastrophic situation”
A woman was shot after an altercation with a bail bondsman.
Deputies investigate second Lenoir County shooting
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: State hospitalizations soar to 6th record-setting day in a row

Latest News

Andre Raya was last seen Friday afternoon in the 8000 block of Planer Mill Road in Middlesex.
Nash Co. deputies searching for missing man
Realo burglary
Software developer doubling jobs expansion for Greenville
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: State hospitalizations soar to 6th record-setting day in a row