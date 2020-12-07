Winter Weather Preparedness Week encourages residents to prepare early
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper encourages North Carolinians to use this Winter Weather Preparedness Week to update plans and prepare now.
Dec. 6 – Dec. 12 marks Winter Weather Preparedness Week, which was created to motivate residents to prepare ahead of inclement weather.
Gov. Cooper urges residents to monitor changing weather conditions by listening to local media, update their plans and supply kits, and pay close attention to winter weather watches, warnings and advisories.
For more information on how to prepare for winter storms and other hazards that affect North Carolina, click here.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.