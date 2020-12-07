Winter Weather Preparedness Week encourages residents to prepare early

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper encourages North Carolinians to use this Winter Weather Preparedness Week to update plans and prepare now.

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12 marks Winter Weather Preparedness Week, which was created to motivate residents to prepare ahead of inclement weather.

“All North Carolinians should be prepared for inclement weather throughout the year... This year has shown us just how unpredictable North Carolina’s weather can be.”

Gov. Cooper urges residents to monitor changing weather conditions by listening to local media, update their plans and supply kits, and pay close attention to winter weather watches, warnings and advisories.

For more information on how to prepare for winter storms and other hazards that affect North Carolina, click here.

