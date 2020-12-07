Veterans organizations bracing for influx of more requests with new wave of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - As a new wave of the virus hits, non-profit organizations that help veterans are bracing for an influx of even more requests.

When the COVID-19 pandemic dried up 95% of the income coming into Nicole Walcott’s North Carolina business, the U.S. Army veteran dug in her heels and started applying for any grant she could find.

Without the financial assistance she’s received from nonprofits like Operation Homefront, Walcott doesn’t believe her alternative wellness center in Fayetteville would be open today.

Operation Homefront is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive — not simply struggle to get by — in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

Throughout the pandemic, Operation Homefront has helped more than 1,000 veterans struggling financially even though the nonprofit has been receiving fewer donations.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.